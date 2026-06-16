Trump’s Incredibly Unhealthy 80th Birthday Dinner Revealed

President Donald Trump treated his 80th birthday dinner like it was a Thanksgiving feast.

Bettina Anderson, now Bettina Trump following her marriage last month to the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., shared a glimpse at the menu for the newly minted octogenarian’s birthday dinner in an Instagram post on Monday.

According to Bettina’s post, Trump treated his dinner guests to a calorie-heavy meal consisting of a bacon-covered salad slathered with buttermilk ranch and blue cheese, as well as herb-roasted turkey paired with bread stuffing, mashed potatoes, and gravy.

Dinner attendees capped off the carb-loaded banquet with a chiffon birthday cake served with vanilla ice cream and créme chantilly.

Bettina revealed the carbohydrate-heavy menu for the president's 80th birthday dinner in an Instagram post on Monday. Bettina Trump/Instagram

“80 and still strong,” Betinna captioned the post. “Still crushing it… Still the main event…🇺🇸🥊 An absolutely unforgettable night at the White House celebrating @potus 80th and UFC 250 🤍."

The Daily Beast reached out to the White House for comment on the president’s birthday dinner and its nutritional content.

Although Trump’s birthday menu reflected a departure from his typical fast food fare, the dinner still catered to the president’s oversaturated sensibilities.

Trump received a McDonald's delivery from DoorDash driver Sharon Simmons outside the Oval Office in April. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The president, who installed a Diet Coke button on the Oval Office’s Resolute Desk, has not been shy about his love for fast food throughout his life—particularly McDonald’s.

Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters recalled that once, while flying with Trump to a campaign event, the president gobbled up a Quarter Pounder, a Big Mac, a Filet-O-Fish, and French fries in one sitting.

Trump has a Diet Coke button in the Oval Office—so his favorite beverage is just a finger-push away. AP

“I had two of the sandwiches, and I was as sick as a dog for 24 hours,” Gruters said on the Chambers, Changes, and Conversations podcast in October. “How does a guy who’s as senior as him get away with eating all this McDonald’s on a consistent basis?”

Corey Lewandowski, ICE Barbie Kristi Noem’s alleged lover and Trump’s former campaign manager, said in his 2017 book Let Trump Be Trump that “On Trump Force One, there were four major food groups: McDonald’s, Kentucky Fried Chicken, pizza, and Diet Coke.”

Lewandowski claimed that Trump has his own food pyramid of junk. Alex Brandon/via REUTERS

The president’s health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., tried to get Trump to eat healthier as part of his “Make America Healthy Again” agenda, but failed miserably, as he admitted earlier this year.