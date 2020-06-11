Donald Trump’s Losing His Grip, Javanka’s Canceled, and Junior Shot a Sheep

The good news that “76 percent of Americans now say that racial and ethnic discrimination is a big problem in the United States,” according to a Monmouth poll, is bad news for Donald Trump’s adult spawn who shot to prominence on daddy’s racist lie that the first black president was born in Kenya.

This sea change in the moral universe — with a majority of Americans now saying that police are more likely to use excessive force with a black person than a white one, up from just one-third four years ago — leaves the little Trumps in a sticky wicket. They have successfully ridden their father’s enormous red tie tales to place of power in the Republican party he’s remade in his bloated image.

Now that the country is voicing its disapproval and as Trump reportedly has baby-snatching racist Stephen Miller preparing a speech on “race and unity,” the question looms: What happens to these brats if their dad isn’t running the country any more next year, but is tweeting furiously about the people trying to lock him up?