Trump’s Moaning Border Czar Cooks Up Revenge Plot Against People Being Mean About ICE

Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, has threatened to create a “database” of protesters who obstruct Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in order to make them “famous.”

Speaking to Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, Homan defended the aggressive actions of ICE agents in cities such as Minneapolis, where major protests have erupted, while outlining the Trump administration’s plans for those arrested during demonstrations.

“You can protest, they have that right. But when you cross the line, and we’ve proven it, if you interfere or impede or assault an ICE officer, you will be prosecuted,” Homan said.

Tom Homan during his appearance on "The Ingraham Angle." Screengrab/Fox News

“And one thing I’m pushing for right now: We’re going to create a database where those people that are arrested for interference, impeding, and assault, we’re going to make them famous. We’re going to put their face on TV. We’re going to let their employers, in their neighborhoods, in their schools, know who these people are,” he added.

“They want to broadcast the ICE officer that was nearly killed all over the internet. We’re going to broadcast every one of these people we arrest.”

Protests have been ongoing for several days in Minneapolis following the shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good by ICE agent Jonathan Ross.

The Trump administration, including the president, has repeatedly tried to paint Good as a “domestic terrorist” who attempted to “run over” Ross with her car, despite video of the incident showing the mother of three attempting to drive away from ICE agents who had stopped her vehicle.

ICE has been conducting immigration raids across the country, including in Minneapolis, where Renee Good was shot and killed by a masked agent. OCTAVIO JONES/Octavio Jones/AFP via Getty Images

The administration has deployed more than 2,400 Department of Homeland Security agents to Minnesota to carry out its hardline mass deportation policies, with videos and images appearing daily online showing masked ICE agents manhandling and antagonizing members of the public.

In an embarrassing press conference on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt attempted to shame anti-ICE protesters by displaying a photo of demonstrators “putting their middle finger [up], proudly so at the camera.”

Not only is the gesture protected under the First Amendment, but Leavitt’s feigned pearl-clutching came just days after the White House defended Trump after he was recorded flipping the bird at a factory worker in Michigan who called the 79-year-old a “pedo protector.”

Trump's White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt suddenly decided she doesn't like it when people are mean. Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

Elsewhere during his appearance on The Ingraham Angle, Homan suggested that polls showing Americans overwhelmingly oppose ICE’s actions and believe they are making cities less safe actually stem from a “messaging” problem.

“If people listen to most of the media—not this network—they’re gonna hear that ICE is separating families every day, or deporting U.S. citizen children, or we’re doing operations in elementary schools and churches," Homan complained. “We gotta push back the lies, and I think a lot of people don’t get the facts.”