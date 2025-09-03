Trump’s Narcissistic Gifts to Polish President Revealed

The Polish president and his team got more than what they bargained for when they paid a visit to President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday.

The delegation that accompanied Polish President Karol Nawrocki was photographed taking home Trump merch, including Make America Great Again hats and white paper bags bearing the American leader’s signature.

Perhaps the most striking item in their haul was a massive printout of the two presidents smiling at the Oval Office with a thumbs-up. The image was overlaid with text that said, “You will win.” Trump also signed the poster with a message that read, “Karol - You will be a great president!”

The Polish delegation was seen taking home a massive printout of President Donald Trump and his Warsaw counterpart Karol Nawrocki. REUTERS

Nawrocki, a conservative historian and MAGA disciple, was sworn in as president of Poland last month thanks in part to a resounding endorsement from Trump. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Conservative Political Action Conference chairman Matt Schlapp flew to Poland in May in a show of support for Nawrocki.

During his Wednesday meeting with Nawrocki, Trump pledged continued support for Poland and offered more American boots on the ground to assuage Warsaw’s security concerns amid Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Trump did not miss the opportunity to send off his Polish visitors with goodie bags bearing his signature. Other world leaders who have visited the White House were previously treated to a tour of a room dedicated to MAGA merchandise.

Other members of the Polish team were seen bringing home white paper bags bearing Trump's signature. REUTERS

The gesture appeared to delight conservatives online, including right-wing influencer Benny Johnson.

Another X user wrote, “When Polish officials walk out of the White House with MAGA hats… that’s not just merch. That’s a signal. The movement went global. Borders, languages, cultures—don’t matter. The question is: who’s the next ally ready to wear the red?”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment on the gifts to the Polish delegation.

MAGA fans have a wide variety of merchandise to choose from, whether they’re in the market for a Trump-branded phone, his and hers perfumes, or “Trump Was Right About Everything” hats.