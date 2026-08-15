Trump’s Own Aides Admit He’s Lost Interest in His Job

President Donald Trump’s aides admit that their boss has little interest in traveling across the country to prop up weak GOP candidates for the midterms, a new report alleges.

Anonymous aides tell CNN that Trump will finally embark on a long-awaited tour to energize MAGA voters—but that traveling across the country to stump for other politicians is not a part of the job he enjoys.

“He loves to travel, but he hates to travel,” an aide told the outlet.

They added, “Once he’s traveling, he’s like: ‘Why am I doing this? I want to be doing other things.’”

Gas prices are having a knock-on effect on Trump’s approval rating, as Americans struggle with the cost of living. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The report on Trump’s reluctance to hit the campaign trail comes as he finally gave the OK for Republicans to use millions from his personal PAC to support vulnerable Republican candidates in November, as fears grow that the GOP will lose its majorities in both chambers.

“Without a doubt, we’ve got to make sure we get some of these voters who show up for Donald Trump in presidential elections to show up for these congressionals,” an adviser told the network.

Yet, GOP lawmakers also worry that Trump could become a liability heading into the midterms, as Republican voters are increasingly frustrated with the president over the war in Iran and his lack of concern for the affordability crisis and rising gas prices.

Trump would rather talk about his construction projects, including the so-called “Arc de Trump.” Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Reached for comment, White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales told the Daily Beast that “President Trump is the unequivocal leader of the Republican Party who is committed to maintaining Republicans’ majority in Congress.”

Despite Trump’s high disapproval ratings over his handling of the economy, the president has told Punchbowl News plainly that he will not take the blame if his party loses in November.

“The question is, will they vote?” he said, before supplying his own answer: “They’re angry at Republicans, but they’re not angry at me.”

Trump spoke in Long Island, New York, on Friday in an effort to boost his party’s chances in the elections, including those of his gubernatorial pick, Bruce Blakeman, who is challenging New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

But during the law-and-order rally with New York police officers, Trump repeatedly fixated on the “young, beautiful girls” he sees at the White House rather than focusing on domestic policy. He also appeared to forget the name of Saritha Komatireddy, the Republican candidate for New York attorney general—whom he has endorsed—as the woman he had “just met.”