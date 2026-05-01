Trump’s Savage Remark About Meghan Markle Revealed

Donald Trump took a dig at Meghan Markle and “what she’s done” to Prince Harry while discussing the royal family with a visiting British royal author in the Oval Office.

Robert Hardman, who has written a new biography of the late Queen Elizabeth II, revealed the president’s scathing remarks about the Duchess of Sussex after presenting Trump with a copy of his book.

In an article for the Daily Mail, Hardman recounts Trump flipping through pages of Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. Her Story just as the state visit of King Charles III was concluding, when the topic of the royal succession came up.

“William, he’ll be a good king, won’t he?” Trump said, according to Hardman. “He’s very nice. A great guy. I like him.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been married since 2018. AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Hardman noted that Prince William and the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, are keen to ensure the next generation of the royal family is ready to “embrace their destiny” when it comes to the throne.

“So can Harry make a comeback?” Trump asked about Harry, who is fifth in line to the throne behind William and his three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis.

When Hardman said Harry’s return to royal duties seemed unlikely following his falling-out with the family, Trump replied: “Too many things, I guess. That wife of his. Boy, what she’s done to that guy.”

Donald Trump is more of a fan of Meghan's father-in-law, King Charles. Samir Hussein/via REUTERS

Hardman added that Harry and Meghan were “clearly unhappy” with the royal hierarchy.

“I guess she got blocked out by William’s wife,” Trump added.

The 79-year-old president has a long history of attacking Meghan. In a February 2025 interview with the New York Post, Trump ruled out deporting Harry from the U.S. because “he’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”

“I think poor Harry is being led around by the nose,” Trump added.

Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship has become increasingly strained. Paul Grover- WPA Pool/Getty Images

In September 2020, Trump said he was “not a fan of hers” while also wishing “a lot of luck to Harry, because he’s going to need it.”

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties after becoming disillusioned with constant media intrusion and racist coverage of their lives.

In 2021, Meghan also revealed that a member of the royal family had expressed “concerns” about how dark the skin of their first child, Archie, would be.