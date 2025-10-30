Trump’s Surgeon General Pick Has Confirmation Hearing Abruptly Postponed

President Donald Trump’s surgeon general appointee went into labor on the same day she was set to be questioned in a confirmation hearing, which has been postponed indefinitely. The delay of Casey Means’ hearing, first reported by Politico, prolongs the vacancy for “America’s top doctor,” which has remained unfilled longer than other high-profile jobs in the administration. The doctor-turned-influencer, whose state medical license was placed on inactive status in January, has been a key figure in Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again movement. The 38-year-old was scheduled to testify before the Senate’s Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee on Thursday, five months after Trump nominated her. She was expected to face tough questions from Democrats about her views on vaccines and other MAHA issues that contrast with traditional medicine. Means was not Trump’s first choice for the gig. Her nomination followed the White House’s withdrawal of its first nominee, Janette Nesheiwat, due to concerns about her credentials. Right-wing influencer Laura Loomer claimed credit in May for Nesheiwat’s appointment being pulled at the last second.