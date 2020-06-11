CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Doomsday Author’s Bonfires May Have Led Cops to Kids’ Bodies
TIPPED OFF
Read it at Deseret News
A neighbor of the doomsday author jailed after his stepchildren’s bodies were found in his backyard says he reported two large bonfires on the property to police—in the same area that Idaho cops dug up. Matt Price said Chad Daybell had one big bonfire in the fall, soon after his first wife Tammy died under suspicious circumstances. Then there were two more fires in the last few weeks, Price told the Deseret News. Daybell is jailed on $1 million bail, charged with hiding evidence. His second wife, Lori Vallow, the mother of 7-year-old J.J. and 17-year-old Tylee, is also in jail on charges of desertion and obstructing the investigation into the children’s disappearance last September. Authorities have not said how the children died.