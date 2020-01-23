One Dead, Seven Injured in Downtown Seattle Shooting

Read it at KOMO
A shooting on Wednesday night reportedly left at least one dead and seven injured on a downtown Seattle sidewalk, marking the third shooting in the area within 42 hours. According to news station KOMO, two suspects are being sought in the shooting. One of the injured is a child, but the extent of the victims' injuries are not known. An officer-involved shooting occurred less than three hours earlier, leaving a 28-year-old man shot and wounded. About 24 hours earlier, a 55-year-old man was also shot and critically injured by a suspect who wore all black and is still at large.