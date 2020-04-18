Drew Carey: I Forgive My Ex-Fiancee’s Killer

CHEAT SHEET
Price Is Right host Drew Carey says he has forgiven the man who allegedly murdered his ex-fiancee by pushing her off a balcony in February. Deadline reports that the comedian got very personal about Hollywood sex therapist Amie Harwick’s violent death while taping a show that featured high-school students. “I talked to them about how I forgave the guy who murdered Amie. He was mentally ill. He was abused as a kid. You have to be able to forgive people like that. I wish he never did it. I wish he never met her,” Carey said. Harwick had taken out an order of protection against ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse in the past and expressed fear when she ran into him weeks before her death.