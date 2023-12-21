‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Star Says Biden Should Be ‘Publicly Hung’
‘YOUR RESPONSE IS..?’
Just hours after finishing in second place on The Masked Singer, an ex-Dukes of Hazzard star and country music artist said on Wednesday that Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, should be “publicly hung” in a since-deleted post on X, formerly Twitter. In response to the president’s message, which labeled Donald Trump as a threat to democracy, John Schneider wrote, “Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung. Your son too. Your response is..? Sincerely, John Schneider.” During Wednesday’s season 10 finale, the actor got emotional after his unmasking, revealing that he competed on The Masked Singer for his late wife, Alicia Allain, who died in February. But according to Deadline, Fox, which airs the reality singing contest, canceled all press interviews with Schneider on Thursday morning. The network turned down a request for comment from Deadline and a representative for Schneider did not respond. Schneider has been outspoken about his opposition toward Biden, saying in October that he “funded the Hamas barbaric and inhumane attack on Israel.”