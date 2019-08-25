CHEAT SHEET
Son of Slain Former NFL Player and Wife Nabbed in Mexico
The manhunt for the son of a slain couple—former NFL player Barry Bennett and his wife Carol—ended Saturday in a Cancun hotel room. Mexican police tracked down Dylan Bennett, 22, five days after he withdrew money from the couple’s bank account and fled from the U.S., the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. The suspect called Todd County Sheriff Steve Och earlier Saturday and offered to turn himself in. But before Och could inform Mexican authorities of that, they found him in the hotel and turned him over to the FBI.