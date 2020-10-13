‘Dynasty’ Actress Catherine Oxenberg’s Daughter Details Escape From ‘Inhumane’ NXIVM ‘Sex Cult’
‘LIVED IN FEAR’
The daughter of Dynasty actress Catherine Oxenberg broke her silence about her traumatic experience with the NXIVM “sex cult” in an exclusive interview with Good Morning America. At 19, India Oxenberg joined the group led by the self-proclaimed guru Keith Raniere, who was ultimately convicted of sex-trafficking, conspiracy, and racketeering charges. Catherine said that her daughter was “brainwashed” by the group for seven years and that she “lived in fear” while fighting to get India back. “What I thought I was learning was self-help and personal growth,” India said. “What I was learning was the opposite. It was inhumane.” During her time at NXIVM, she said that she was coerced, manipulated, raped, blackmailed, and branded with Raniere’s initials. Prosecutors said that Raniere was a predator and con man who made women be his sex slaves. He will face up to life in prison when sentenced later this month, and India said she plans to attend his sentencing to give a victim impact statement. Since her involvement in the cult, she said she has worked with a cult defector.