Dyson’s Under-the-Radar Deals Section Is Chock Full of Early Black Friday Deals

Holliday season or not, Dyson products are always hot ticket items—take the perpetually sold-out (and Internet-famous) AirWrap Complete Hair Tool or their next-level Cordless V8 Vacuum for pets (both of which are among Dyson’s best-selling products). From household appliances to high-tech hair styling tools, the brand excels in virtually every category it dips into. While Dyson’s Black Friday sale details haven’t officially surfaced, you can already snag some of the brand’s top items at a discount on its deals page.

Last year, the brand launched a series of special and limited deals for the two weeks leading up to Black Friday and continued to launch new deals throughout Cyber Monday. If history repeats itself, we can expect more deals to become available, but as mentioned, you don’t have to wait.

Like many of our favorite brands and e-tailers who have kicked off Black Friday early this year, Dyson’s offering shoppers new deals every week. To stay updated, log on and head to Dyson’s deal page here. You’ll find coveted items like the V8 Animal Vacuum and the Cool Autoreact Purifier marked down up to $150. The deals page also has limited-edition bundles that help you save, including the gift edition Airwrap styler Complete set that includes four detachable barrels, three detachable styling brushes, a pre-styling dryer, a storage case, and bag, a paddle brush, detangling comb, and filter cleaner tool—a complimentary gift worth $125.

And if you’re extra impatient (and don’t mind investing in refurbished items), additional Dyson steals can be found under the Dyson Outlet, where you’ll find a slew of certified refurbished items with steeply discounted prices, like the highly coveted Supersonic hairdryer, retail at a slightly lower cost.

Dyson V10 Absolute Cyclone Vacuum Cleaner Down from $600 Buy at Dyson $ 550 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact TP7A Purifying Fan Down from $550 Buy at Dyson $ 400 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Down from $650 Buy at Dyson $ 550 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-styler Complete Long Gift Edition Buy at Dyson $ 600 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Down from $500 Buy at Dyson $ 400 Free Shipping | Free Returns

