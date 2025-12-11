This Foldable Treadmill Marries Walking-Pad-Level Storability With Gym-Ready Performance

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

In December 2024, after a five-year fitness sabbatical (and some less-than-stellar bloodwork), I decided it was time to recommit to movement and rebuild my cardiovascular endurance and strength. I started small, committing to thrice-weekly incline walks and strength training a couple of times a week. In a perfect world, I’d do all my walks and almost-a-jog “jogs” outside, soaking up fresh air instead of fluorescent lighting. Unfortunately, with daylight disappearing before 5 p.m.—and me still glued to my laptop—daily outdoor workouts weren’t realistic (and still aren’t). After all, I knew the only way I’d see results was through gentle consistency—not short-lived stints of HIIT group classes daily.

While body recomposition (losing fat while building muscle) was undoubtedly a welcome side effect along my health journey, for the first time, I approached fitness as a tool for health and longevity rather than just a means to burn calories. I’d tried group fitness classes, hiking, and high-intensity programs in recent years, but boredom or strain always derailed me after a few weeks. Last year, I realized that to stay on track this time, I needed a routine that was procrastination-proof and attainable, and investing in a few smart, space-saving home essentials was key.

While I do have a gym membership now (as of a month ago), the real game-changer in keeping my exercise regimen consistent this year has been sticking to my home routine—and at the center of it all is a versatile, compact treadmill that doesn’t doesn’t require a lofty monthly fee or commute, and has generally remained excuse-proof: the Echelon Stride-6 compact treadmill.

Sure, walking pads can be great for getting in your steps and are a great option for tiny apartments. In fact, some of them even have incline functionality now. For me, though, I wanted something that delivered a bit more versatility and gym-level performance from home—higher incline levels, advanced speeds, and a few fancy add-ons to make my workouts a little less dread-inducing. Plus, I’m really not one to hop on a Zoom meeting while getting my steps in, and typing while in motion makes me dizzy and distracted. (Props to those who can pull off this advanced level of multitasking.)

Echelon.

Design and Storage

The Stride-6 is the perfect upgrade from a basic compact treadmill, delivering peak performance for joggers and speed walkers without taking up much space, and folding up easily when not in use. Of all the compact treadmills I’ve tried, it’s the lightest, easiest to fold, and most storable—making it a small-space hero. Thanks to the built-in vertical and horizontal transport wheels on the running deck base and Echelon’s patented auto-fold design, I even moved it to a new spot in my apartment without injuring myself or breaking down in tears and calling a Task Rabbit to help—a personal victory worth celebrating.

The Stride-6’s open “waterfall design” conceals the whisper-quiet motor while adding extra deck space—a feature runners and sprinters may appreciate more than I do. The DuroFlex Cushion Deck gives you support and comfort without feeling too soft or bouncy. The arms are mounted to the tread deck rather than the frame, keeping you closer to the console and your device when increasing incline. The tradeoff is that vibration transfers to the console at higher speeds, which can blur your tablet or phone in the holder. I had no issues at steeper inclines, but faster speeds proved trickier. With 12 incline levels and speeds up to 12.4 mph, the Stride-6 feels perfect for my incline walks and weighted-vest speed walking.

Echelon Stride-6 Smart Foldable Treadmill Down From $1500 Premium touches include a large tablet holder (tablet not included on this model; the upgraded Stride-S includes one), Bluetooth functionality, and a built-in fan. Shop At Amazon $ 1400 Shop At Echelon

Ease of Use

Using the Stride-6 is pretty seamless. You clip in the red safety key and wait for the countdown to begin your workout. Each handlebar is equipped with scroll wheels to adjust the speed and incline levels, which also take some getting used to, as they’re relatively responsive. There is also a button that allows you to adjust the incline and speed by .5 increments and by 5, which I imagined would be helpful for running and sprinting.

Echelon Premier/Bluetooth Connectivity

I also love that the Stride-6 is compatible with Echelon Premier, which offers on-demand classes, scenic routes, AI-powered workouts, and more through the Echelon app. The app also tracks your heart rate, distance, duration, calories, and other stats for each recorded workout, which can be helpful for tracking endurance progress over time.

At $40/month for an annual plan, it’s a worthwhile upgrade if you have a tablet or bigger screen—but I found my iPhone didn’t deliver the immersive experience necessary to justify the fee.

Mia Maguire.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Super portable thanks to vertical and horizontal transport wheels and an auto-fold design.

Relatively lightweight (about 182 pounds).

It arrives assembled and ready to use—simply plug it in and power on the device.

User-friendly scroll handlebar controls for speed and incline.

Bluetooth-compatible and with options to add-on interactive and AI-powered programming for a fee

The spacious and shock-absorbing running deck is very comfortable for walkers and runners.

Very quiet motor.

Cons

Due to the lightweight design and construction, the console can be very shaky at higher speeds and incline levels.

This model does not come with a tablet.

Only goes up to 12 incline compared to most models’ 15.

Overall Thoughts

Overall, I’m very impressed with this compact treadmill. My main issue was that adjusting to the lightweight design took a little getting used to. My previous treadmill was a sturdy 350-pound model and had a closed design, so I never felt any vibration or motion. With the Stride-6, the console can feel slightly shaky at higher speeds and inclines, and the handlebars are a bit narrow. A rug or fitness mat underneath stabilizes it nicely, making the tradeoff between portability and stability well worth it.

Overall, the Echelon Stride-6 Compact Treadmill is a versatile, high-performance, small-space solution that makes staying consistent with home workouts actually enjoyable. If you’re looking for a high-performance treadmill that folds, transports, and stores without requiring much effort or muscle power, the Stride-6 will not disappoint.

MORE FROM SCOUTED: