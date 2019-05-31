Navy SEAL Charged With War Crimes Freed Ahead of Trial

As Donald Trump mulls giving him a full pardon, a Navy SEAL who’s been charged with war crimes has been granted temporary freedom. Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher—who’s facing trial for murder and attempted murder allegedly carried out in Iraq—was unexpectedly released from base confinement Thursday, 11 days before he’s due to face his charges in court. The shock decision came after Gallagher’s lawyers presented evidence to get the case dismissed because of prosecutorial misconduct. His lawyers say prosecutors tracked emails sent to defense lawyers and a journalist in an attempt to find the source of news leaks. The judge, Capt. Aaron Rugh, said he was freeing Gallagher as a “remedy” for prosecutors interfering with his Sixth Amendment right to counsel. Gallagher left the Navy courthouse holding hands with his wife.