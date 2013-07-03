Egypt Military Shuts Down News Channels

Four TV channels accused of being “pro-Morsi” were shut down in Egypt on Wednesday after President Mohamed Morsi was overthrown by the nation’s Army. Al Jazeera’s Egyptian news channel also reported being raided and having at least five of its staff members detained (four were later released). A Muslim Brotherhood–owned station, Egypt25, was also among those shut down by authorities. Despite concerns over the implications of shutting down news coverage based on political perspective, a spokesman for the National Salvation Front defended the move, citing “exceptional circumstances.” “I don’t believe closing down any newspaper or any channel is a useful measure ... But we are going through a very critical time here, the situation is dangerous. I hope this is an exceptional measure that will last only for a few days. But when you have a critical time of change like this, and you have some other people who are trying to incite supporters to go and fight, I don’t think it is useful to have these channels working at these critical hours.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
SHOP WITH SCOUTED