El Paso FBI Warns Mass-Shooting Victims About Funeral Scams
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning victims of the El Paso shooting against scammers’ potential attempts to exploit them. “Beware of unscrupulous individuals who may be contacting victims of the El Paso shooting claiming to be from the funeral home or medical examiner’s office & asking them for money in exchange for arranging services for their loved ones. It’s likely a scam,” FBI’s El Paso office said in a tweet on Tuesday. The bureau went on to urge any individual receiving a call to gain as much information as possible from the caller and contact the El Paso Police Department or local FBI authorities. The bureau also warned people not to give any money to callers and said all funeral arrangements are being organized through Operation H.O.P.E. El Paso. At least 22 people were killed in El Paso after a gunman shot up a Walmart over the weekend.