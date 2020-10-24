Elderly Couple Who Refused to Leave Killed in Colorado Wildfire

Read it at Denver Post
As flames from the East Troublesome fire moved ever closer to their home, Lyle and Marylin Hileman refused to evacuate. Now authorities are confirming the couple, aged 86 and 84, perished in the blaze on Wednesday night. “They were calm, resolute and adamant, they would not leave,” the family said in a statement, according to the Denver Post. “Our family feels comfort in the knowledge our parents left this world together and on their own terms.” The East Troublesome blaze is the second largest in the state on record and has scorched 294 square miles.