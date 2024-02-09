Elementary School Principal on Leave After Terrifying Active Shooter Drill

A California elementary school principal was placed on administrative leave this week after conducting an unauthorized active shooter drill that disturbed students and staff alike, according to a report. Nina Denson, the principal of Washington Elementary School in San Gabriel, allegedly stalked the campus on Wednesday, banging on windows and pretending to shoot kids by making a gun gesture with her fingers and saying: “Boom, you’re dead,” according to KTLA. After the drill was over, Denson then allegedly announced that seven children were dead. Jennifer Chavez, a parent, said her first grader son was “really upset” by the ordeal. “The one shocking, surprising thing he said as a 6-year-old was, ‘I’m just really glad none of my friends died,’” she said. Officials with the school district emailed parents to say: “The conduct of the drill does not appear to have been in line with District protocols or best practices.” A later update to parents said an experienced teacher at the school would act as an interim principal pending an investigation into the matter.