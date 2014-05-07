Eleven More Kidnappings in Nigeria

CHEAT SHEET
Islamist militants in Nigeria have struck again, kidnapping 11 more girls in the northeast. The radical group Boko Haram is kidnapping the girls as part of a campaign against female education and the Nigerian government. Meanwhile, in the capital city, President Goodluck Jonathan is facing massive protests for his weak response to the militants. The pressure on his government comes as Nigeria prepares to host the African meeting of the World Economic Forum, which was supposed to showcase Africa’s largest economy.