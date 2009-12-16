Elin 'Plans to Leave Tiger'

CHEAT SHEET
The Tiger Woods adultery scandal still has a juicy center. People magazine reports, per a source, that his wife Elin "plans to leave" the golfer. "She's made up her mind. There's nothing to think about: he's never going to change," the source said. This comes as Us Weekly reports that not only did Woods pay alleged mistress Rachel Uchitel $3 million to keep quiet, but he recently texted her to find a time when the two could meet up. According to Us sources inside the Uchitel camp: "They are not over... Rachel said he told her he was going to leave his wife for her, that he needed to be with her."