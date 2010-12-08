Elizabeth Edwards Funeral Planned for Weekend

CHEAT SHEET
The political class took a moment on Tuesday to mourn Elizabeth Edwards, who died from cancer at the age of 61. “Through all that she endured, Elizabeth revealed a kind of fortitude and grace that will long remain a source of inspiration,” the Obamas said in a statement. Bill Clinton said, “America has lost a symbol of strength, hope, and humanity, a tireless advocate for health care for all Americans, and determined crusader for cancer cures”; while Hillary said she was “deeply saddened” by the news. A source close to the family says a funeral will be held on Friday or Saturday.