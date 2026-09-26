Elizabeth Holmes Thirsts Over Trump After Shock Release Plan Revealed

Elizabeth Holmes may still be behind bars, but she appears to be feeling pretty optimistic about her future.

The disgraced Theranos founder, who is serving an 11-year sentence for fraud, posted a cryptic message on X Friday night, just days after news broke that she is scheduled for an early move out of federal prison and into a Texas halfway house next summer.

Elizabeth Holmes in the new A24 documentary about her life. YouTube/A24

Holmes is currently being held at the minimum-security Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, alongside Jeffrey Epstein’s girlfriend-accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. Jen Shah of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was also an inmate, but completed her 6.5-year sentence for wire fraud on Aug. 28.

Just before 10 p.m. Friday, Holmes, 42, retweeted one of President Donald Trump’s regular victory-lap videos touting his administration’s accomplishments. Her caption was brief: “We are winning.”

Holmes is in a "winning" mood on X. Elizabeth Holmes/X

Holmes did not explain what, exactly, she thinks is being won, or just who the “we” is. But the timing of the post is certainly interesting.

The former Silicon Valley wunderkind is scheduled to leave federal prison next August and move to a halfway house in Texas, more than three years into an 11-year sentence for defrauding investors. Her sentence has already been reduced multiple times.

And Holmes has made no secret of the fact that she wants Trump to reduce it even further.

In December, Holmes formally asked Trump to commute her sentence, seeking to get out of prison years early. The Justice Department’s Office of the Pardon Attorney still lists her clemency request as “pending.”

Holmes is currently being held at Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, alongside Jeffrey Epstein’s girlfriend-accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. Adrees Latif/REUTERS

Meanwhile, Holmes is getting a very public second act of sorts. You Can See Everything, a new documentary from comedian Nathan Fielder and filmmaker Lance Oppenheim, was made largely in secret over three years after Holmes invited the filmmakers into her home 34 days before she was due to report to prison. The nearly three-hour film follows Fielder as he gets extraordinary access to Holmes and her family, including her efforts to maintain that she was misunderstood and did nothing wrong.

The film premiered at Telluride earlier this month and is scheduled to hit theaters Oct. 16. Its trailer features Fielder bluntly questioning Holmes about whether she really believes she did nothing wrong. “I did not,” she tells him.

There is no indication that Trump had anything to do with Holmes’ planned move to a halfway house. The Bureau of Prisons has declined to confirm the release plan, and its spokesperson has said the agency does not discuss individual inmates’ release plans.

Still, it’s hard to miss the timing. Holmes is still waiting for an answer from the president she asked to set her free—and now she’s retweeting his victory videos and declaring, “We are winning.”

But after years of near-total public disgrace, Holmes suddenly has a halfway house on the horizon, a new high-profile documentary about her life, and a pending clemency request sitting on Trump’s desk.