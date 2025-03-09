U.S. News

Elizabeth Warren Rips Into ‘Co-Presidents’ Trump and Musk at SXSW

‘BULLY’ PULPIT

“Donald and Elon are bullies,” the senator told a crowd of 3,500. “They think calling people names or waving a chainsaw makes them look manly.”

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren at Podcast Session 'On with Kara Swisher' Live
Amanda Stronza/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images
