Elizabeth Warren’s Fundraising Pace Slows 30 Percent in 4th Quarter

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) presidential campaign has announced that it raised just over $17 million in the fourth quarter, marking a significant dip from her $24.6 million haul in the third quarter. The quarter ends in four days, and that amount would represent a 30 percent drop. “That’s a good chunk behind where we were at this time last quarter,” said an email to supporters asking for donations. Warren’s momentum has slowed in recent months despite the fact that she was previously polling about neck-and-neck with former Vice President Joe Biden in national averages.