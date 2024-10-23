Elon Musk Escalates Tim Walz Beef in Late-Night Attack

Somewhere between his many Trump campaign events, Elon Musk found a moment to address a developing beef with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

After the Democratic VP nominee observed, with some supporting evidence, that Musk has been “skipping like a dips--t” onstage at Donald Trump’s rallies, the Tesla CEO fired back with a quip of his own.

“You’re gonna lose,” he wrote on his platform X. “Saving the American people from the torture of hearing you speak for 4 years was worth it.”

It’s as if the 🤡 emoji came to life pic.twitter.com/fYOG0adDwF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 23, 2024

He capped off that sentiment with a laugh-crying emoji, before tweeting a meme of Walz‘s face with the words “Who am I, Why am I here“ emblazoned at top and bottom. ”It’s as if the 🤡 came to life," Musk observed.

It seems he was addressing another comment Walz made in his roast of the Republican ticket, when he said Trump looked “much more like Ronald McDonald than the clown that he actually is” during his stunt at McDonald’s over the weekend.

But the speed with which Musk rushed to his candidate‘s defense arguably only underscores Walz’s point, that Musk is behaving more like Trump’s running mate than JD Vance. Walz also attacked the $75 million donation Musk made to the Trump campaign, via a newly established PAC to which he is so far the only contributor. He‘s since been handing out $1 million checks to people who sign his PAC’s petition, in a lottery that looks to some experts like a “clearly illegal” attempt at “vote buying.”

“That guy is literally the richest man in the world,“ Walz said, ”spending millions of dollars to help Donald Trump buy an election.”

Walz also reminded the audience that Trump has suggested he would award Musk—who owns a bunch of businesses—a cabinet position if elected. Trump eventually walked that claim back, possibly because of the vast potential for conflicts of interest it presents.

“In other words, Donald Trump, in front of the eyes of the American public, is promising corruption,” Walz said. “I don’t believe he’ll keep many promises, but he’ll keep that one. I guarantee he’ll keep that one.”