Musk Flatters Trump And Vance After JD Yearns For MAGA Make Up

Elon Musk firmly supported Donald Trump’s Washington D.C. power grab while praising JD Vance as a “good guy”—a day after the vice president called for a Trump-Musk reunion.

Vance had told far-right website The Gateway Pundit Saturday his thoughts on the acrimonious split earlier this year: “my hope is that it just kinda cools down a bit.”

“I really think it’s a mistake for him [Musk] to try to break from the president,” he added. “My hope is that by the time of the midterms, he’s kind of come back into the fold.”

The next morning, Musk was typing out several X posts showing his agreement with the Trump administration’s decision to deploy the National Guard to Washington D.C. and shift control of the district’s police force to Attorney General Pam Bondi.

“Making America’s cities safe & beautiful must start in our nation’s capital,” he wrote in one in response to Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

In another, he replied to Miller that Trump making the capital “safe for all Americans” would be “a great example for all cities in America.”

“Excellent,” was the former DOGE head’s reaction to Senior Advisor for US Agency for Global Media Kari Lake’s repost of Trump’s announcement that he intends on making “our Capital safer and more beautiful than it ever was before.”

Trump, during a press briefing about crime in Washington D.C. Monday, recalled his father telling him that if a restaurant’s front door was dirty, then so was the kitchen, adding, “If our capital is dirty, our whole country is dirty.” This, Musk wrote, was “well said.”

Later Monday night, Musk weighed in on a different topic: Vance’s interview with Miller’s wife, Katie Miller, on her eponymous podcast.

“JD is a good guy through and through,” he wrote.

After Musk’s status as a special government employee ended in late May, it didn’t take long for the contents of Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill to reveal deep policy disagreements between him and the president.

That culminated in personal attacks, with Trump threatening the SpaceX founder’s government contracts and Musk saying that Trump’s name was in the so-called “Epstein files” that the DOJ and FBI has claimed does not exist.

Musk ultimately deleted his post about Trump’s relationship with Epstein, saying he had gone “too far.” The president, when asked last week about Musk, told reporters he was a “good person” who had a “really bad moment.”