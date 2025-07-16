Elon Musk Blows Major Hole in Trump’s Epstein ‘Hoax’ Theory

Elon Musk went on a posting spree Wednesday afternoon to slam President Donald Trump’s claim that the so-called “Epstein Files” are a lefty-created hoax.

The world’s richest man, still just months removed from being Trump’s “First Buddy” before their explosive breakup, pointed out that Jeffrey Epstein’s right-hand woman, Ghislaine Maxwell, remains in federal prison for sex trafficking on his behalf.

“Wow, amazing that Epstein ‘killed himself’ and Ghislaine is in federal prison for a hoax,” Musk wrote, blowing a hole in Trump’s claim.

Musk raged minutes later that “not a single Epstein client has been prosecuted,” adding, “Not even one.”

Ghislaine Maxwell (far right) was convicted of sex trafficking on behalf of Jeffrey Epstein in 2022. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Musk, 54, posted about Epstein 13 times in just over an hour on Wednesday afternoon. All of his posts included criticism of Trump or agreed with critiques on the president’s handling of his self-inflicted Epstein headache.

“So many powerful people want that list suppressed,” Musk wrote in response to one tweet.

That is likely in reference to Epstein’s supposed “client list.” Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed in February that such a list was on her desk, ready for review, but the Trump administration has since stated that no Epstein client list exists.

Trump and Musk had a public falling out in early June. Amid nasty shots at each other, Musk accused Trump of suppressing details about the federal investigation into Epstein because he was named in the “Epstein Files.”

“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files,” Musk posted at the time. “That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

Musk followed up on the post shortly after, writing, “Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.”

The White House slammed Musk’s claim as untrue. Musk deleted the allegation days later, and the story appeared to go by the wayside.

But pressure on the president returned last week after a leaked DOJ and FBI memo stated that there was no Epstein client list. The White House confirmed the memo was genuine and insisted to his followers that it was time to move on from worrying about the accused sex trafficker.

MAGA has refused to let the story go. Some of its biggest names, like Alex Jones, who has called the situation a “trainwreck,” rebuked Trump over the issue. Some Trump supporters have gone as far as torching their Make America Great Again caps.

The fiasco renewed attention on Trump’s relationship with Epstein. Audio obtained by the Daily Beast last fall showed that Epstein once referred to Trump as his “closest friend.” The two men, who both frequented New York and Palm Beach, Florida, were photographed together on a number of occasions in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were photographed together at a 1997 Victoria's Secret Angels event. Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

Epstein—and his rumored rich and powerful clients—have been at the center of perhaps the biggest conspiracy of the last decade in the United States. Many of those who are the most infatuated with Epstein’s alleged mystery clients are members of MAGA’s core.

Musk, who has flirted with the idea of launching a new political party backed by his hundreds of billions, has been among the loudest voices refusing to let the White House silence the Epstein story.

“Trump indicated he’d release the Epstein files,” the influencer Kaizen Asiedu posted on Wednesday. “Trump’s team hyped the release. Trump’s team fumbled the release. Yet Trump is blaming the Democrats and insulting his supporters for the consequences of his actions.”