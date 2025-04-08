Elon Musk tried but ultimately failed over the weekend to convince Donald Trump to pull back his tariff plans as he feuded with a key trade adviser.

In the most public break from the Trump administration since taking office, The Washington Post reported Monday, Musk openly disagreed with Trump’s decision to slap tariffs on a host of countries as the “first buddy” and Trump’s trade adviser, Peter Navarro, took shots at one another over the issue.

The tit-for-tat began on Saturday after Musk replied to a video of Navarro explaining the tariffs on CNN, criticizing the 75-year-old’s background. Navarro then shaded the Tesla CEO, telling Fox News, “Elon, when he’s in his DOGE lane, is great, but we understand what’s going on here... Elon sells cars. He’s simply protecting his own interests.”

Navarro made similar comments Monday on CNBC, while insisting that “everything’s good with Elon, I promise.”

Musk, whose car company has lost more than $100 billion in market cap in the last few days, has also publicly criticized tariffs by posting a clip of free trade economist Milton Friedman.

Musk’s brother also contributed to the conversation by criticizing Trump’s move.

“Who would have thought that Trump was actually the most high tax American President in generations,” Kimbal Musk wrote on X.

“Through his tariff strategy, Trump has implemented a structural, permanent tax on the American consumer,” he continued. “Even if he is successful in bringing jobs on shore through the tariff tax, prices will remain high and the tax on consumption will remain the form of higher prices because we are simply not as good at making all things.”

Musk himself seems to be on his way out of the administration, with Trump estimating a time frame of “a few months.” Like Navarro, Trump pointed to his businesses that also require his attention.

As for Navarro, all signs point to him being around for the foreseeable future. He did not respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post, but when the publication quizzed the Trump administration, it replied: “The President has put together a remarkable team of highly talented and experienced individuals who bring different ideas to the table, knowing that President Trump is the ultimate decision maker.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt did not address the apparent rift, adding, “When he makes a decision everyone rows in the same direction to execute. That’s why this Administration has done more in two months than the previous Admin did in four years.”