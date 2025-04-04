Trump Predicts When Elon Musk Will Leave the White House

Donald Trump said Thursday that the driving force behind the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Elon Musk, will likely be leaving the administration in “a few months.”

While on board Air Force One Thursday en route to Florida to watch a golf tournament, Trump said the billionaire could stay “as long as he wants” in his current role—but acknowledged he has other business to attend to.

“I would say Elon will stay for a certain period of time, and then he will want to get back to his businesses full-time,” Trump said.

“I think Elon is great,” he added later, “but he also has a company to run or a number of companies to run. He can do this and find the time. He loves the country. That’s why he does it. But we are in no rush. But there will be a point at which time Elon is going to have to leave.”

When asked to be specific as to when, Trump replied, “I would think a few months.”

“Just so you understand—I don’t want to get it wrong,” Trump clarified. “I want Elon to stay as long as possible. Number one, I like him. Number two, he is doing a great job. And number three, he is a patriot. That is why he is doing this. It is very costly for him. I want him to stay as long as possible. There will be a point where he is going to have to leave. When he does, the secretaries will take totally over and DOGE will stay active.”

Musk’s involvement on the ill-fated Republican side of the Wisconsin Supreme Court election Tuesday has led to reports that some Trump administration insiders view Musk as a liability. Also a factor are the numerous Republican-held town hall events in which constituents have been giving lawmakers an earful about DOGE’s sweeping cuts.

Politico, for instance, reported Wednesday that Trump has told Cabinet members and other allies that Musk will be stepping away in a few weeks.

While Musk’s departure seems to be on the horizon, DOGE’s targeted end date—as of its inception in January, at least—isn’t until July 4, 2026.