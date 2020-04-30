Elon Musk Rants Against ‘Fascist’ Stay-at-Home Orders During Tesla Earnings Call
Billionaire CEO Elon Musk spent Tesla’s Wednesday earnings call railing against California’s “fascist” stay-at-home orders, The Verge reports. Some states are gradually lifting their orders, meant to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, but the Golden State, where Tesla and SpaceX are headquartered, has extended its shelter-in-place order to the end of May. “We are a bit worried about not being able to resume production in the Bay Area, and that should be identified as a serious risk,” Musk told analysts before launching into a rant. “The expansion of shelter-in-place, or as we call it, forcibly imprisoning people in their homes, against all their constitutional rights, is, in my opinion, breaking people’s freedoms in ways that are horrible and wrong, and not why people came to America and built this country. What the fuck?” Yesterday Musk tweeted: “FREE AMERICA NOW.” In March, he wrote that “the coronavirus panic is dumb.” Critics have slammed his coronavirus rhetoric for playing down the seriousness of the virus.