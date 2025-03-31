Elon Musk Reveals How Much He’s Paying His Latest Baby Mama

Hours after Ashley St. Clair said she had sold her Tesla to support her child with Elon Musk, the billionaire announced that he had given his 26-year-old baby mama millions—and promised that more money was on the way.

The Daily Mail reported Monday that St. Clair sold her $100,000 Tesla Model S over the weekend.

“I’m selling it because I need to make up for the 60 percent cut that Elon made to our son’s child support,” she told a reporter as she handed over the keys to a sales representative.

The right-wing influencer also claimed that withholding money was the DOGE chief’s “modus operandi when women speak out.” She and Musk have been at odds since February, when St. Clair announced that the Tesla CEO was the father of a child she gave birth to in September last year.

Musk seemingly addressed that child for the first time publicly Monday, writing that he had paid St. Clair a significant amount—while denying any knowledge that the child was his.

I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed.



Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 31, 2025

“I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out,” Musk, 53, said in an X post on Monday. “No court order is needed. Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year.”

Earlier this month, St. Clair’s lawyer told People magazine that Musk “financially retaliated” against their supposed son after she filed a suit to gain sole custody.

“He did this after Ashley was forced to bring this matter to court, when he refused to respond to her many private attempts to resolve this matter without publicity,” the firm Bikel Rosenthal & Schanfield, LLP said in a statement.

In a filing with the New York Supreme Court last month, St. Clair said Musk confirmed his paternity of their son, R.S.C., in text messages.

“If I make a mistake on security [R.S.C.] will never know his father,” Musk allegedly wrote. Another text supposedly read, “I want to knock you up again,” with the tech mogul declaring he and St. Clair had “a legion of kids to make.”

Gold digger and professional gaslighter @stclairashley was caught on camera outside of her ritzy Manhattan condo (paid for by her sugar daddy Elon Musk) selling her $100,000 @Tesla she said was gifted to her by @elonmusk during their romantic relationship.



She said she’s… pic.twitter.com/opNxxZxzUY — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 31, 2025

Meanwhile, MAGAworld has eagerly jumped on Musk’s baby mama drama, with conservative pundits like Megyn Kelly blaming St. Clair for her choices and Laura Loomer blasting her as a “gold digger.”

“Sue for full custody!!” Loomer said in reply to Musk’s disclosure of financial support for St. Clair. “Everyone can see she is not being honest. Very generous of you to give her that much money after how disrespectful she’s been to you.”