Elon Musk Smokes Weed, Uses Flame Thrower on Joe Rogan Podcast Livestream

Read it at Bloomberg News
Elon Musk’s campaign to persuade investors he is out of his mind continued late Thursday night when he took a puff on a joint during a live podcast. “I’m not a regular smoker of weed,” the Tesla Inc. chief executive officer said late Thursday on the popular podcast with comedian Joe Rogan, which was shown live on the internet. Musk, 47, then took one drag from what Rogan described as a joint containing tobacco mixed with marijuana, which is legal in California. Musk has spooked investors of late with a series of erratic moves, including publicly calling a British rescue diver a pedophile, tweeting that he was taking Tesla private before retracting the claim, and an emotional interview with The New York Times.