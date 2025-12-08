Elon Musk Sniggers Over ‘Causing Trouble’ With Stephen Miller’s Wife

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk giggled like a schoolgirl about “causing trouble” during an interview with Stephen Miller’s wife.

Miller, a former Trump official, booked the Tesla CEO in a bid to gain some traction for her podcast. In a teaser for the episode, released on Tuesday, the pair are seen engaging in a pally to-and-fro.

Miller has complained about her eponymous show, The Katie Miller Podcast, tanking, with viewer numbers struggling.

“Oh man, we’re causing trouble here!” a grinning Musk, 54, says at one point in the snippet. It is unclear what they are actually talking about, as a smiling Katie Miller, 34, responds, “You are! You’re very good at that.”

Elon Musk accompanied by DOGE adviser Katie Miller (left) leave a meeting with Senate Republicans on March 05, 2025. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The pair have history. Miller, an official in Trump’s first administration, was appointed as an adviser to the Department of Government Efficiency earlier this year. In late May, she walked out of the White House alongside Musk when the DOGE chief was cast into the shadows of Trumpworld.

The issue was complicated by the fact that Miller’s husband, Stephen, is one of the president’s top aides and the architect of his most divisive policies. After the explosive Trump-Musk break-up, the tech titan also unfollowed Miller on X. However, in an interview with Reuters, she said she still worked for him.

“My paycheck still comes from him,” she said, declining to go into detail about the capacity in which she actually served for the billionaire.

After Miller left the Trump administration, she appeared to continue working in comms for Musk and his companies. She then launched her podcast in August. Her loyalty to Musk doesn’t seem to have hurt her relationship with the administration, as she has hosted some top figures from Trump’s Cabinet on her show.

At the top of her forthcoming interview with Musk, which appears to have been shot in his home in Texas, she called him “the one and only.”

A lot of laughs were squeezed into 33 seconds. “Is this live?” the former DOGE chief quips at one point, laughing heartily at his own joke. “If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball,” he says at another point, quoting the comedy film Dodgeball.

Stephen and Katie Miller at the White House earlier this year. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Miller, meanwhile, admitted last week that running her own podcast has been tougher than she expected.

Speaking on Next Up with Mark Halperin and Megyn Kelly, which was released on YouTube last Tuesday, she admitted that not many people have watched her interviews, despite booking the likes of JD Vance, Pam Bondi, and Mike Tyson.

“It’s so much harder to start your own thing than you think it is,” she said. “You hope that people tune in and care what you have to say... and some of my episodes do much better than others.”

Miller publicly framed her show as the “conservative answer to ‘Call Her Daddy.’” But the numbers tell a different story. Her viewership on YouTube swings wildly. Vance brought in 84,000 views; TV anchor Sage Steele only hit 5,500, and her conversation with Nasdaq Chair and CEO Adena Friedman pulled in just 1,800, her lowest to date.