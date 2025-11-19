Stephen Miller’s Wife Bizarrely Grills Airline CEO on RFK Jr.’s Food War

The wife of Trump henchman Stephen Miller dutifully campaigned for United Airlines to join Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s war on seed oils in their in-flight meals.

Katie Miller used her podcast interview to grill United CEO Scott Kirby on in-flight meals, but ended up being taught a lesson in PR.

Kirby served a hard-to-swallow truth about the real eating habits of Americans in the air, despite Miller, 34, trying to push RFK Jr.’s Make America Healthy Again campaign to the airline boss.

Katie Miller with United CEO Scott Kirby on the Katie Miller Podcast. Screengrab

Bizarrely, Miller began by asking Kirby if he “generally avoided seed oils,” with the CEO saying, “I don’t even know what that is.” RFK Jr. has claimed seed oils and food dyes are “poisoning” Americans.

“So one of the big agendas of Secretary Bobby Kennedy is making America healthy again,“ Miller said. ”And with that, they’re working to remove seed oils from common places.”

She went on to talk about antibiotic-free chicken, avoiding food dyes, and how Coca-Cola is “healthier” in Europe compared to America.

Miller told Kirby she had noticed there were a lot of “soda options” as well as prepackaged food on airplanes. “A big part of President Trump’s agenda is this eating healthier for our country, right?” Miller said.

“There aren’t a lot of healthy options that the flight attendants pass out for kids or for families,” she said. “Is that something you guys could look at in the future? Providing healthier alternatives on a plane where there isn’t, say, a place I could go buy it for myself?”

Kirby schooled Miller by saying that while their surveys tell them customers select ‘healthy’ as their preferred in-flight food option when asked, in reality, the first choice for an airline meal is a cheeseburger.

Stephen Miller, and Katie Miller attend the White House Easter Egg Roll. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

“Oh gosh, someone wants to eat a cheeseburger on a plane,” Miller said, screwing her face up.

“What people say they want, what they actually pick is different,” Kirby said. “Hardly anyone takes the healthy options... So we just use the data of what consumers want to make the picks.”

He added, “People tell you that they want healthy, but they get on airplanes for whatever reason and healthy is low on the list of things that they actually select.”

Miller hadn’t given up on her MAGA MAHA mission, telling Kirby, “I’ve noticed certain flights now have seed oil-free chips... I didn’t know if that was a movement.”

Kirby had more bad news for Miller, telling her, “The biggest thing I can remember getting complaints about was when we took the stroopwaffle off the airplane... [there] was a tsunami of complaints.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. waves at a discussion at the official MAHA summit in Washington, D.C.. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The stroopwaffle was quickly returned to the United in-flight menu.

Anti-vaxxer RFK Jr. has said that seed oils, derived from plants such as canola, soybeans, and safflower, are poisoning Americans and contributing to the nation’s obesity epidemic.

He claimed Americans started putting on more weight when fast-food restaurants switched from beef tallow to seed oil for frying their food.

Last month, the Health Secretary’s wife Cheryl Hines used Miller’s podcast to reveal her husband’s curious eating habits.

“I don’t know if he wants me saying this either, but who cares?” Hines said. “He’s so dedicated to this diet that he’s eating that he will bring his own sauerkraut to the restaurant.”

Katie Miller, listens as U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Miller, married to White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, said she noticed Kennedy didn’t eat a thing when she sat next to him at a dinner one night, but felt it was too “rude” to ask why.