Elon Musk’s 26-year-old baby mama says she was forced to sell her Tesla when the world’s richest man withheld “substantial” financial support for their alleged son after she sued for sole custody.

In a video posted to the Daily Mail on Monday, MAGA influencer Ashley St. Clair was seen selling off the reportedly $100,000 car “to make up for the 60% cut that Elon made to our son’s child support.”

This follows St. Clair’s allegations from Feb. 14 when she announced, via Musk’s social media platform, that she had given birth to Musk’s son, R.S.C., in September of 2024.

According to St. Clair, the pair allegedly began their romantic entanglement around May 2023 before conceiving a child in January 2024. At the time, Musk did not publicly acknowledge her claims or private attempts to contact him.

In fact, one of the few confirmations that R.S.C. might join the Tesla CEO and DOGE boss’ 13 other children is that Musk “financially retaliated,” in response to St. Clair’s petition to gain sole custody of the child.

US author Ashley St. Clair, delivers a speech during a convention of the European Parliament leaders of Identity and Democracy group (ID), on December 3, 2023 at the Fortezza da Basso in Florence. ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images

St. Clair included messages from the South African native that also seemed to confirm him as the father, including, “I want to knock you up again,” and “Well, we do have a legion of kids to make.”

She has since confirmed, in her original complaint, that not only was Musk absent for R.S.C.’s birth, he “has met him only three (3) times and has had no involvement in his care and upbringing.”

When asked why Musk chose to be “vindictive,” St. Clair laughed dryly. “That’s a great question for him,” she said, adding that this is “his modus operandi when women speak out.”

She claimed that she last spoke to Musk on Feb. 13 and that he hasn’t responded to her at all since. The conservative children’s book author was also asked how she would characterize Musk’s action.

“You can check the stocks. I’m not the only one who is cleaning up his messes,” she replied.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 11: X Æ A-Xii, the son of White House Senior Advisor, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, walks across the driveway as Musk and U.S. President Donald Trump speak alongside a Tesla Model Y on the South Lawn of the White House on March 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

St. Clair joins a series of women who have helped make Musk’s dreams of having an exceedingly large and sprawling family a reality. “If people don’t have more children, civilization is going to crumble,” he said at a Wall Street Journal event in 2021. The SpaceX CEO even offered his sperm to populate Mars in 2024.

Musk has a total of 14 children with four women. He shares six children with his first wife, Justine Musk. He has three children with singer Grimes, including X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus. Additionally, he has four children with Shivon Zilis, including twins and two other children born in 2024.