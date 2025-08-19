Elon Musk’s Baby Mama Says She’s Broke and Being Evicted

The mother of one of Elon Musk’s children started her new podcast with a bang on Monday night by announcing that she is out of money and getting evicted.

Ashley St. Clair, 26, revealed in February that she had given birth to a son named Romulus, the 13th publicly known child of the world’s richest man, who has children with four different women.

“After a year of unplanned career suicide, many questionable life choices, and a gap in my LinkedIn profile that cannot legally be explained, I’ve decided to start a podcast,” St. Clair said.

“I’m not starting this because I think my big-brain thoughts and my podcast mic are the greatest gift to humanity... I’m getting evicted and Polymarket offered me $10,000 to do an ad read.”

Elon Musk brought Shivon Zilis (L) and three of their children to a Washington, D.C., meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February. Zilis is said to have “special status” among the several women Musk has fathered children with. Press Information Bureau/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

She proceeded to do an ad read for the betting website, before diving into a wide-ranging discussion of topics including the beating of “Big Balls” and people who fall in love with AI chatbots.

St. Clair is a right-wing online personality who once worked for the conservative media company that owns The Babylon Bee. She started dating Musk in 2023 after the tech titan “slid into [her] DMs” on X, the platform he’s owned since 2022.

In March, St. Clair claimed that Musk, 54, reduced her child support payments by 60 percent due to her public statements about their tryst.

She sold her Tesla that month for $100,000, prompting right-wing scalp-taker Laura Loomer to label her a “gold digger and professional gaslighter.”

Musk responded to a video taken by the Daily Mail of St. Clair selling the car by claiming that he did not know if Romulus was his child.

“I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but I am not against finding out,” Musk wrote. “Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year.”

St. Clair fired back and said Musk was “punishing” her for speaking out, calling him a “petulant man-child.”

Elon, we asked you to confirm paternity through a test before our child (who you named) was even born. You refused.



And you weren’t sending *me* money, you were sending support for your child that you thought was necessary… until you withdrew most of it to maintain control and… — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) March 31, 2025

Text messages between Musk and St. Clair reported on by the Wall Street Journal belie Musk’s uncertainty about the child’s parentage.

The messages indicate that Musk suggested having a child with St. Clair as soon as the two started dating, told her she should have 10 children with him, and urged her to give birth via C-section so that the baby could have a bigger brain.

Musk has spoken at length about his reasoning for having so many children, a group he refers to as his “kid legion.”

“I think for most countries, they should view the birthrate as the single biggest problem they need to solve,” Musk said at an investment conference in Saudi Arabia last year.

He often posts about declining birthrates in Western nations, including on Tuesday morning, when he reposted a thread about annual deaths in Europe outnumbering births.

Europe is dying https://t.co/uAaISDrVIs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 19, 2025

He built a compound in Austin, Texas, for his many children and their mothers to live. So far, only Shivon Zilis—an executive at Musk’s company Neuralink and the mother of four of his children—seems to have taken up residence at the Musk team home base.

St. Clair and Grimes, a Canadian musician who has three children with Musk, have both sued Musk over parental rights and custody.

As her litigation against Musk began, St. Clair took a four-month hiatus from social media, returning in June to poke fun at Musk and his erstwhile buddy President Trump.

“Hey @realDonaldTrump lmk if u need any breakup advice,” she wrote on X on June 5, amid reports of the two men falling out over their disagreements on the Big Beautiful Bill.

St. Clair’s case against Musk is ongoing in the New York Supreme Court, which ordered Musk to take a paternity test in April.

The test showed that Musk had a 99.9999 percenet probability of being the baby’s father.