The New Abnormal

Elon Musk’s DOGE Mistakes Will Cost Lives

THE NEW ABNORMAL

But, The New Abnormal’s Danielle Moodie added, “Here in government, when you make those kinds of mistakes, people actually f–-ing die.”

Opinion
Elon Musk.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty
