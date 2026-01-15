Musk’s Pervy Chatbot Makes Change After Furious Backlash

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok, will no longer be permitted to alter real people’s photos to show them in revealing outfits in countries where such actions violate local laws. The change comes amid intense global criticism after the tool, developed by Musk’s company xAI and integrated into the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, was used to generate sexually explicit images of women and children, prompting some governments to take action against the technology. Several nations, including Malaysia, Indonesia, France, and the U.K., have either opened inquiries or blocked access to the chatbot in response to what critics call the dangerous misuse of deepfake tools. Officials in Europe and North America emphasized the need for stronger safeguards to prevent the creation and spread of abusive content targeting unconsenting individuals and minors. “We have zero tolerance for the AI-based creation and dissemination of nonconsensual intimate images or of child sexual abuse material,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said, according to the AP. In some markets, regulators are examining whether existing online safety and child protection laws were breached by Grok’s earlier capabilities. Experts have argued that merely limiting features to paying subscribers does not fully address the underlying issue of harmful image generation.