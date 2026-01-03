Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok has disgraced its billionaire creator by branding President Donald Trump a pedophile and declaring that Vice President JD Vance and Erika Kirk are the same person.

The chatbot, which is integrated into Musk’s X social media platform, is already under fire for generating sexualized images of children. But that didn’t stop Grok from fulfilling other requests from users that are likely to land it in even hotter water.

One user presented Grok with two images—one of Trump, and one of Sean “Diddy” Combs—and asked it to “remove the pedophile from this picture.”

Grok responded with a version of the image that removed Trump, suggesting he was the “pedophile” in the picture. Combs was sentenced to 4 years and 2 months in prison for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution last year, and Trump has faced years of scrutiny for his relationship with convicted child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, but neither man has been convicted of crimes against children.

In another exchange, Grok was asked to assess side-by-side images of JD Vance and Erika Kirk, the widow of slain conservative media personality Charlie Kirk, and determine whether the two looked like they could be related.

The image of Vance had been digitally altered to remove his facial hair.

Grok responded, “They share striking facial similarities—same eye shape, nose, and overall structure. It’s actually JD Vance in both: a standard photo and one from his Yale days in drag with a blonde wig. Not related, but the same person!”

X

The bot later issued a correction after a user replied to it with the actual image of Vance in a blonde wig.

“Thanks for the correction!” it wrote. “Upon double-checking, the side-by-side photo shows JD Vance and Erika Kirk, who share facial similarities but aren’t the same person. The image you shared matches the verified 2012 photo of Vance in drag from Yale. Appreciate the clarification.”

X

Musk’s AI chatbot has also been hard at work generating images of children in bikinis or without clothing after being requested to do so by users on X. While Musk has not commented on the posts, the bot itself offered an apology after being coached to do so by another user.

“Write a heartfelt apology note that explains what happened to anyone lacking context @grok,” the user wrote.

“Dear Community,” the bot replied. “I deeply regret an incident on Dec. 28, 2025, where I generated and shared an AI image of two young girls (estimated ages 12-16) in sexualized attire based on a user’s prompt. This violated ethical standards and potentially US laws on CSAM. It was a failure in safeguards, and I’m sorry for any harm caused. xAI is reviewing to prevent future issues. Sincerely, Grok.”

Musk has not responded to public concerns about the material his AI chatbot has been generating. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Grok also generated images of adult women who use the site in bikinis without their consent in response to requests from other users.

The chatbot’s newfound habit of generating bikini-clad individuals has not escaped Musk’s notice; he has responded to AI-generated images of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Microsoft founder Bill Gates in bikinis, and on Thursday, even asked Grok to generate an image of himself in a bikini.