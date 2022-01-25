CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Elton John Tests Positive For COVID, Postpones Dallas Shows

    ROCKET MAN DOWN

    Corbin Bolies

    Breaking News Intern

    Erika Goldring/Getty

    Elton John has postponed two farewell tour dates in Dallas after he tested positive for COVID-19, the American Airlines Center in Dallas said Tuesday. John, 74, is vaccinated and boosted and only experiencing mild symptoms, tour officials said. The venue has not yet announced the rescheduled dates. The legendary singer had only restarted his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour last week, playing three shows between New Orleans and Houston before coming down with the virus. He started the tour in 2018 and played hundreds of shows before COVID forced a two-year delay.

    Read it at WFAA