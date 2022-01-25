CHEAT SHEET
Elton John Tests Positive For COVID, Postpones Dallas Shows
Elton John has postponed two farewell tour dates in Dallas after he tested positive for COVID-19, the American Airlines Center in Dallas said Tuesday. John, 74, is vaccinated and boosted and only experiencing mild symptoms, tour officials said. The venue has not yet announced the rescheduled dates. The legendary singer had only restarted his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour last week, playing three shows between New Orleans and Houston before coming down with the virus. He started the tour in 2018 and played hundreds of shows before COVID forced a two-year delay.