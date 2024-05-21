Elvis Presley’s granddaughter has filed a lawsuit to stop a sale of Graceland, the singer’s historic home in Tennessee, alleging that a fake company is relying on “fraudulent” documents to make its claim on the property.

Actress Riley Keough became the heir to Elvis’ estate following the death of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, in January 2023. About eight months later, a company named Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC presented documents that it claimed showed Lisa Marie Presley had borrowed $3.8 million from the company—and that Graceland had been used as collateral for the loan.

According to Keough’s lawsuit, Kurt Naussany—now a defendant in the suit—claimed to represent the creditor and contacted Koeugh’s lawyers in “numerous emails seeking to collect the purported $3.8 million debt and threatening to conduct a non-judicial sale of Graceland.”

Koeugh’s attorneys, however, claim that Lisa Marie Presley never took out the loan in the first place and that Naussany Investments is “not a real entity.” The lawsuit alleges that she “did not give a deed of trust to Graceland” or any other property to Naussany Investments, and the documents the creditor cites as evidence of the loan and deed are simply “forgeries.”

“While the documents bear signatures that look like the signatures of Lisa Marie Presley, Lisa Marie Presley did not in fact sign the documents,” the filing says. A notary in Florida who supposedly notarized paperwork for the loan also “confirmed she has never met Lisa Marie Presley nor notarized any document for her,” according to the lawsuit.

Elvis Presley Enterprises, the company that now manages Elvis’ estate, told WREG that it views Naussany Investments’ claim on the property as “fraudulent.” “There is no foreclosure sale,” it said. “Simply put, the counter lawsuit has been filed is to [sic] stop the fraud.”

Kurt Naussany told NBC News in an email that he left the company in 2015 and shouldn’t have been named as a defendant in Keough’s lawsuit. A hearing for Keough’s claim is scheduled for Wednesday. A lawyer for the plaintiff said she was able to obtain a temporary restraining order to prevent the sale. A notice published earlier this month said Graceland would be auctioned off for cash to the highest bidder on Thursday.

Keough, 34, is Lisa Marie’s eldest child. Her brother, Benjamin, died by suicide at the age of 27 in 2020. She also has two 15-year-0ld half-sisters—twins Finley and Harper—from her mother’s marriage to Michael Lockwood. Keough was made the sole trustee for her mother’s estate after a legal dispute between members of the family.

Elvis bought Graceland for $102,500 in 1957 and died there 20 years later. The property was later opened to the public as a museum and now attracts more than 600,000 visitors a year, according to its website.

Elvis’ ex-wife and Lisa Marie’s mother, Priscilla Presley, weighed in on the situation late Monday in an X post. The tweet contained a five-second video showing the Graceland mansion behind red text reading: “It’s a scam!”