Embattled Sen. Bob Menendez Will Appear on Ballot as an Independent
STILL KICKING
New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) has enough signatures to appear on the ballot as an independent candidate, NBC News reports, despite currently standing trial on corruption and bribery charges that made him the disgrace of the Democratic party. Five people with knowledge of the situation told NBC News that Menendez has at least the 800 signatures required to run as an independent, although three of the sources said the senator wants closer to 10,000 signatures by the June 4 deadline “to show the level of support he still has.” Menendez, who along with his wife is the target of a sweeping federal investigation alleging that he took bribes in exchange for political favors to Egyptian and New Jersey businessmen, has resisted calls to resign—many of which came from within his own party—and maintained his innocence throughout the trial proceedings. He dropped out of the Democratic primary in March and has been weighing an independent run ever since. He’ll likely face Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ), who is widely perceived as the Democratic frontrunner.