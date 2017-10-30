Emmy Award Group Cancels Kevin Spacey Honor After Allegations

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, one of the groups behind the Emmy Awards, will not bestow a planned award on Kevin Spacey, following allegations that the actor made sexual advances on a 14-year-old. In June, the academy announced that it would present Spacey with the 2017 International Emmy Founders Award, which goes to “an individual who crosses cultural boundaries to touch humanity.” On Monday night, the organization backtracked, tweeting that “the International Academy has announced that in light of recent events it will not honor Kevin Spacey with the 2017 Intl Emmy Founders Award.” The news came after Netflix said it was “deeply troubled” by the allegations against Spacey and announced it would be ending the hit series House of Cards after its sixth season.
