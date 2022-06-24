Emotional Biden Slams Supreme Court’s ‘Extreme Ideology’ and ‘Tragic Error’
‘It just stuns me’
Hours after the Supreme Court struck down the right to legal abortion in the United States, President Joe Biden declared “the health and life of women in this nation is now at risk.” “It’s the realization of an extreme ideology and a tragic error by the Supreme Court,” Biden said on Friday afternoon. Biden, whose personal evolution on the issue of abortion has been an occasional source of frustration by abortion-access supporters, grew emotional when detailing trigger laws that will now force women to bear children conceived through rape. “It just stuns me,” Biden said. The president vowed to do “all [in] my power to protect women’s rights in the states where they will face the consequences of today’s decision,” which he called “far removed” from the public opinion of the American people. “My administration will defend that bedrock right,” he said.