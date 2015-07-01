England Scores on Own Goal, Loses

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Guardian
Japan will face off against the U.S. in a World Cup 2011 rematch on Sunday, after England’s ladies fell in a heartbreaking loss in their women’s World Cup semifinal game Wednesday. In the final minutes of the match, English defender Laura Bassett sliced an intended clearance into her team’s own net. Japan defeated the Lionesses 2-1 in Edmonton, Alberta. Each team had scored on a penalty kick in the first half. England will head back to London to play for third place against Germany on Saturday.