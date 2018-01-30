CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    EPA Chief Pruitt in 2016: Trump ‘Would Be More Abusive to Constitution Than Obama’

    LIFE COMES AT YOU FAST

    REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

    Scott Pruitt, now head of the Environmental Protection Agency, said in a 2016 interview that he believed then-candidate Donald Trump to be “dangerous” and “a bully”—and that he’d prove “more abusive to the Constitution than Barack Obama.” The interview with The Pat Campbell Show on Tulsa radio took place in February 2016 while Pruitt was serving as Oklahoma’s attorney general. He was also working as a policy adviser for presidential candidate Jeb Bush, who infamously spent much of the Republican primary fending off ugly attacks from Trump.

    Read it at Washington Post