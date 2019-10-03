CHEAT SHEET
DIRTY POLITICS
EPA Makes Good on Trump Threat to Cite San Francisco For ‘Homeless Pollution’
The Trump administration has followed through on Donald Trump’s threat to cite San Francisco after the president made an inaccurate claim linking water pollution to the city’s homeless people. Last month, Trump said the Environmental Protection Agency would issue a notice because the city allowed needles and waste from its homeless population to flow from sewers to the ocean. City officials said that was not true. However, in a notice of violation letter Wednesday, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler accused the city of improperly discharging waste into the bay. The letter claims the city is “discharging approximately one and a half billion gallons of combined sewage annually onto beaches and other sensitive areas, including areas where recreation takes place,” according to The Guardian. City Attorney Dennis Herrera responded: “These attacks on San Francisco are a politically motivated ploy... The Trump administration is ignoring facts and misusing the EPA to attack people it disagrees with.”