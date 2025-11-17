Epstein Admitted that #MeToo Monsters All Wanted His Advice

Jeffrey Epstein was amused to be approached for advice by famous men “caught” in #MeToo allegations, according to newly released messages sent by the disgraced pedophile.

The movement took hold in 2017 when dozens of women accused Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, now 73, of sexual assault.

By late 2018, when Epstein made his revelation in a note sent to an unnamed associate, it had become global, fuelled by allegations against influential figures across entertainment, politics, and business.

At the time, the super-rich financier—who died in jail in 2019 aged 66 while awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges—had served time for soliciting underage girls for sex.

Despite repeatedly trying to recast his conviction as nothing more than a “prostitution” case with an older teen, Epstein was well-known for being a registered sex offender. Kypros/Getty Images

But that apparently didn’t prevent other men facing their own allegations from “reaching out” to him.

In a December 5, 2018 iMessage, released last week by the House Oversight Committee, Epstein wrote, “so many guys caught in the me too . reaching out to me. asking when does the madness stop. funny.”

In newly-released messages from 2018, Epstein reveals he was being contacted by men caught up in the #MeToo movement. House Oversight Committee

The exchange, logged under his Apple ID, does not identify who he was writing to or which men had apparently contacted him.

In response, the unidentified person replied that the “madness [was] just starting because now it has political power.” Epstein agreed.

The billionaire, already a registered sex offender after a 2008 Florida plea deal, was arrested again in 2019 on federal sex-trafficking charges. He died that August while awaiting trial.

His messages form part of the latest batch of correspondence released by the committee, which sheds further light on the disgraced financier’s network of influence.

Epstein’s own circle included several men later linked to #MeToo-style scandals. Weinstein—who was convicted of rape in courts in New York and Los Angeles—moved in the same Manhattan social orbit.

Prince Andrew, 65, faced a U.S. civil sex-abuse suit from Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, who has since taken her own life, which he settled without admitting liability.

Andrew’s friendship with Epstein and his legal settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual assault, made him a pariah. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Private-equity billionaire Leon Black, 74, has been accused of rape in New York, which he denies.

Donald Trump, 79—who socialised with Epstein for years—was also accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct. He was found civilly liable for sexual abuse in the E. Jean Carroll case, a ruling he disputes.

There is no suggestion any of the men were among those referred to in the message as having contacted Epstein about #MeToo.

Trump denies all and any allegations of criminality related to Epstein or otherwise.

The pressure around the release of the latest tranche of Epstein messages has led to what could be the end of Trump’s months-long effort to stop the Department of Justice’s so-called “Epstein files” from seeing daylight.

After key allies in the caucus signaled they would defy him, the 79-year-old president used a late-night Truth Social blitz to give grudging permission for a vote to “get it over with” so Washington could “move on.”